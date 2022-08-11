Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Live Steps Away from Bryant-Denny Stadium in this Tuscaloosa Condo
If you have ever wanted to live super close to Bryant-Denny Stadium, now is the time. A perfect condo has hit the real estate market that literally is steps away from Crimson Tide tailgating and more. This condo that is located in a prime location is listed by Wilson Glaze...
Firefighters Combat Blaze at Paper Plant Near Tuscaloosa Airport Monday
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a paper plant near the Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday, and one may have suffered heat-related injuries during the process. Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, said units were dispatched to Alabama Paper Products on Industrial Parkway at 11:30 Monday on reports of a fire.
United Way of West Alabama 2022 Campaign Attempting to Meet Largest Goal in History
The United Way of West Alabama hosted their annual kickoff luncheon Tuesday where this year's largest goal in history of $4,375,000 is expected to be raised for the 2022 campaign. The event was held at the Bryant Conference Center and featured West Alabama contributors who assist the organization with meeting...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium
We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium
As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item
There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
Stillman College Giving Away Needed Sanitary Items In Tuscaloosa
It's back-to-school season in West Alabama and Stillman College is doing its part to help the community stay safe this upcoming school year. Many may feel like we're out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC data tracker, nationwide COVID-19 cases are just over 90,000,000.
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
“Dear Tuscaloosa Whataburgers, How Yah Gonna Do Me Like That?”
I think you all can relate to this. You know how it is. All day long you have your taste buds fixed to have a certain something you have been wanting. Now for me, this desire hit right after I had hand surgery. Once I was able to get moving around I didn’t have a taste for much of anything except for one thing.
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
