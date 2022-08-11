ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Nonprofit Organization#Foundation#Georgia Bulldogs
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Praise 93.3

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd

Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Praise 93.3

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy