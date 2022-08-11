Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Southern University reverses decision, won't require masks on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern University has backed off its plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate on campus this fall semester, just a day after first making the announcement. A spokesperson for the college sent out the following statement Monday morning, walking back the decision. "Upon further review of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned
For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, is pleased to announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
LINCOLN — The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget
The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Troup boil water notice rescinded
Troup water customers no longer have to boil their water before consumption or use. On Thursday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Troup public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'
BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds
The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
La. charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
BATON ROUGE, La. - Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday morning by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rulemaking approval process advances for new Tennessee school funding formula approved in May
(The Center Square) — Tennessee's new public school funding program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, continues to move forward and soon rulemaking for the program will begin a review by Tennessee's Attorney General before publication for 90 days on the Secretary of State's website. While many details of...
