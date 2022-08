VERNON, NY – The historic ‘New Yorker’ is set for another running on Sunday, Sept. 4. The ‘Home of Heroes’ Utica-Rome Speedway has played host to the ‘New Yorker’ dating all the way back to its inception in 1963. The historic event has been synonymous with legendary names such as Lou Lazzaro, Richie Evans, Geoff Bodine, Billy Pauch, Bobby Varin, Stewart Friesen, and Matt Sheppard to name a few.

VERNON, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO