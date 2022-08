Like most of us, longtime Bed-Stuy resident Adam Baumgart had his life upended when Covid tore through town in March 2020. An experienced baker and chef with stints at such neighborhood staples as Diner, Bluebird Coffee Shop, Frannie’s, Houseman and Prune, Baumgart was trying to figure out what to do next when a new focus for his career came from an unlikely source: then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO