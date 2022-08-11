WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage; ‘prolific shoplifter’ arrested; two thefts – catalytic converter and bike battery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search near 26th/Juneau
Mike August 15, 2022 (7:27 pm) This is really sad. I used to enjoy walking those trails with my daughter. Travis from the block August 15, 2022 (8:03 pm) Gunshots, rampant vehicle theft, burst water mains, sexual assault… As I’m typing this, more sirens. Scum. Someday a real rain will come.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more thefts – van with rock-star history, truck with tow package, 18 gallons of gas
Three thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. VAN WITH ROCK-STAR HISTORY: That’s Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan with the van he reports has been stolen. It’s a black 2005 Chevy Express passenger van, license plate BUB3110, stolen in the Alki area Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This is not the old Easy Street-branded van you might have seen in the area, he explains::
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Man shot at Hamilton Viewpoint Park
8:09 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to a reported shooting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Dispatch says a man in his 30s was shot in the shoulder (at) the outlook.”. 8:14 PM: Police are reported to be looking for two vehicles. No descriptions yet. (WSB photos) 8:17 PM: Officers...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th SW
One more gunfire incident to report from last night – this time from the SPD report summaries: Around 11:30 pm in the 7500 block of 35th SW, 911 callers reported “hearing 4 shots and a vehicle speeding away,” according to the summary. Police found a driver who told them he was heading southbound on 35th SW when a black Mercedes came up to pass them in the turn lane, and shot at them while doing so. No injuries but, the report says, the “victim’s vehicle was struck one time, incapacitating the vehicle.” Officers found evidence of gunfire and also a Metro bus driver who saw what happened; investigators were checking to see if the bus camera(s) recorded anything related.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in 9400 block Delridge Way SW, quickly downsized
10:58 PM: Seattle Fire has just upgraded a response to the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW – it’s now a “full response.” Original dispatch was a report of people possibly setting “rubbish on fire next to a building.” Updates to come. 11 PM:...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Tuesday info
9:32 AM: 5-car crash on West Marginal at Holden (by the transfer station) is reported to be blocking most of Marginal. One person reported injured,. Sunny and warm again today, with a high around 80 (Monday’s high was 84). 90-degree heat could arrive as soon as Wednesday. FERRIES, BUSES,...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: House fire on 35th SW
2:17 AM: Seattle Fire is at the scene of another “full response” – this time a house fire in the 4000 block of 35th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:20 AM: Firefighters told dispatch this apparently started as an electrical fire and they think they have it pretty close to handled.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: You asked, so we asked – weight restriction?
(WSB photo, West Seattle Bridge work platform, late July) When SDOT announced last week that the West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen Sunday, September 18th, WSB commenters had some follow-up questions. Among them: Will there be a weight restriction on the bridge? We asked, and today we got the answer: No. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says, “We are not planning any weight restrictions for vehicles on the bridge. Vehicles would still need to follow the statewide laws governing maximum weight limits to drive on public roads.” (Find those here.) There are weight-limit signs on the bridge now, as we noticed when visiting last Tuesday, but Bergerson explains that they “were placed for construction crews before the post-tensioning work was completed. Now that that work is done, the bridge is much stronger and those signs will be removed by the time the bridge opens.” He also reiterated the plan – noted again in our report last week – for load testing before the bridge reopens, “in which we will drive heavy equipment over the bridge to simulate traffic and let engineers monitor the structure’s response in real-time and confirm that the repairs are working as expected.” If the closure ends on September 18th as currently planned, that’ll be just five days short of 2 1/2 years since its sudden closure on March 23, 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Portage Bay Café planning to expand to West Seattle
Thanks for the tips! The renowned breakfast/lunch/brunch restaurant mini-chain Portage Bay Café is expanding to West Seattle. In the past few days, we’ve heard from multiple readers who were dining at one of their existing locations (Ballard, South Lake Union, on Roosevelt, on 65th) and saw printed evidence (one example above) of the plan to come here. However, nothing indicated where in West Seattle they’d be opening. So this morning we reached Portage Bay Café president/co-founder John Gunnar by phone. He confirmed the West Seattle plan and said they’re not ready to announce the location – though he had a hint: The Junction area. They could go public with the location in a week or so, and if all goes well, they could be open in October. Gunnar said customers have long been suggesting they expand to West Seattle, and with the bridge expected to reopen soon, the time is right. If you haven’t been to Portage Bay Café, here’s the current menu. Their motto is “Eat like you give a damn” and they opened their first location (Roosevelt) 25 years ago.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
westseattleblog.com
Paddling, laughing, crafting, much more for your West Seattle Monday
(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is the north play area at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 6 pm.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – August 13, 2022 3:30 pm
Found Aug 13 2022 near 35th SW and SW 100th. Arbor Heights around 3:00 pm. Contact 206 437-4482 or 206 321-0218.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Don’t put away your fans yet
(Photo sent Saturday by David White) We might see 90-degree weather again this week. No alerts yet but the newest National Weather Service forecast suggests the high on Thursday could reach the lower 90s. Every other day this week has 80s as a possibility. “Normal” high right now would be upper 70s. The NWS says record number of 90+-degree days in a year is 12, set in 2015; if Thursday does get to 90 or higher, that would be the 11th this year.
westseattleblog.com
STREET PARTIES: Two West Seattle events planned for August 27th
Looking ahead, set aside Saturday, August 27th, as a day for two road-closing celebrations at the north and south ends of West Seattle. ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: Noon-9 pm, California SW between Admiral Way and SW Walker will be closed for this first-ever celebration of the heart of the Admiral business district, co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce with city support. Full details to come, but you can go here for a preview of the entertainment lineup – there’ll be a stage near SW College.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Beach Pride, day 1
That big boom box at 57th/Alki is at the heart of the first day of this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration, outside Blue Moon Burgers. Here’s the view from the side facing away from the beach:. Music with performers and DJs continues there until 7 pm. There’s also...
westseattleblog.com
Got a West Seattle Elementary kindergartener-to-be in the family?
A little over three weeks till the new school year, and some are looking ahead to starting school for the very first time. One mom is hoping to start connecting with other families in advance, and asked us to help get the word out:. Hi neighbors! We have a soon-to-be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Hair Salon Receptionist
My name is Renee Umeno. I am interested in your receptionist position. I have been in sales and customer service my whole life. I am a stay at home mom here in Alki looking to re-enter the workforce. I really enjoy working with people and feel my social skills would be a great fit for this position. Thank you for your consideration.
Comments / 1