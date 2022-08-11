KNOXVILLE, IA – After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO