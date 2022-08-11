Local hospitality has recovered by sales Local hospitality has recovered by sales and wages, but not by jobs

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions
Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
Energy secretary agrees Tri-Cities assets ‘irresistible’ for growing a clean energy hub
One company is considering the Tri-Cities for a 200-worker plant to make ammonia for fertilizer.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
basinbusinessjournal.com
Best in herd: Floyd and RaeAnn Lewis named Cattlemen of the Year
MOSES LAKE — Rancher Floyd Lewis has no doubts that cattle understand their place in the universe. “They know they’re prey animals,” he said as he wandered through a field where a small herd of cream-colored Charolais grazed. “And they definitely know they’re delicious.”. The...
Another heat advisory forecast for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
KIMA TV
Yakima gas station glitch charged customers only 46 cents a gallon
YAKIMA -- Many people were filling up their tanks for under 50 cents last night after a system glitch at an Arco gas station in Yakima. The word quickly spread online, prompting more and more people to head to the AMPM gas station on North 1st Street. However, other people...
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
