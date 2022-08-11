Nestled between a creek and a pine forest, and only a three-minute walk away from the beach, this home in the south of Ibiza is the kind of house you go to when you want to do absolutely nothing, says Jurjen Van Hulzen. The creative director and lead designer of Ibiza Interiors was the one who championed the renovation of the space for his client, an Australian woman who is a real estate broker and developer working primarily in Hong Kong. She saw the place once—only for a few minutes—before she decided to buy the vacation retreat and bring on Van Hulzen to make the once-dated 1970s space both livable and prime for chilling out. “It became a house that really makes you feel like not leaving,” he shares.

