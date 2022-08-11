Read full article on original website
Dan Wetzel on Watson suspension: I still anticipate a year, the reaction in Jacksonville by the fans did not help
Dan Wetzel with his thoughts on Watson’s suspension and what’s next between him and the NFL. How the Jacksonville fans could impact Peter Harvey’s decision? Also, with the Big Ten leaving ESPN, would it hurt the Big Ten in football and basketball?
Inside the ‘Special Relationship’ Between a Commissioner and a Legend
To Adam Silver, Bill Russell was more than just the game’s greatest champion. He was also a close confidant and friend.
Washington Youth Soccer Partners with CaptainU to Create a New Pathway for Athletes to Play in College
CaptainU teams up with Washington Youth Soccer to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts. PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.
