CaptainU teams up with Washington Youth Soccer to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts. PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.

