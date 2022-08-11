ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Titusville Herald

Washington Youth Soccer Partners with CaptainU to Create a New Pathway for Athletes to Play in College

CaptainU teams up with Washington Youth Soccer to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts. PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.
FIFA
Reuters

Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
