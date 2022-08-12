Drivers search for best deals amid gas price decline

Though gas prices are falling, many drivers are still taking advantage of apps like Fuelco to find the best deals available.

Fuelco gas stations in Yonkers and Valhalla have been busy due to their $3.99 per gallon rate.

The recent price decline has pleased many drivers, however, it might be too soon to breathe a sigh of relief.

Robert Sinclair, AAA spokesperson for the Northeast, says drivers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

The Ukraine conflict is keeping the price rate volatile, and the upcoming hurricane season could bring additional problems.

If a natural disaster like hurricane Rita or Katrina were to come along, “it could shut down refineries, exploration, pipelines and that could lead to prices that we have not seen before,” he said.