Valhalla, NY

Drivers search for best deals amid gas price decline

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Though gas prices are falling, many drivers are still taking advantage of apps like Fuelco to find the best deals available.

Fuelco gas stations in Yonkers and Valhalla have been busy due to their $3.99 per gallon rate.

The recent price decline has pleased many drivers, however, it might be too soon to breathe a sigh of relief.

Robert Sinclair, AAA spokesperson for the Northeast, says drivers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

The Ukraine conflict is keeping the price rate volatile, and the upcoming hurricane season could bring additional problems.

If a natural disaster like hurricane Rita or Katrina were to come along, “it could shut down refineries, exploration, pipelines and that could lead to prices that we have not seen before,” he said.

Dog breeder charged with 57 counts of animal neglect

Dozens of dogs could be heard barking from outside 899 Greenville Turnpike as state police and SPCA officials arrived Friday morning – armed with a search warrant. They say breeder Paul Poznerowiscz was found with two deceased miniature Doberman pinschers in the freezer of his Middletown home, where he had 57 dogs in deplorable conditions.
