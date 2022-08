Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, right, stops a shot attempt by Tennessee's Jordan Walker in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

The UConn women’s basketball team announced its final non-conference opponent for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon, and it’s a foe the Huskies are very familiar with.

The Huskies will play the Tennessee Lady Vols Jan. 26 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Game time and broadcast information will be announced.