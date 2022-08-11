Read full article on original website
haikubullyz
4d ago
first come, first served. stop playing games that dont work. life happens, things come up and plans change
Aug. 15: Expect heavy traffic near Manoa area
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON 2GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
New Honolulu road-test appointment no-show rules
Starting September 1 the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Mandatory recount for five races
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Attorney General’s Office has arrested a fourth state employee as part of a 16-month investigation into allegations of theft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport baseyard. Investigators arrested airport engineer Wesley R. Shiroma in March on suspicion of second-degree theft. Shiroma, who could...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
City to provide free bus rides
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation services announced that they will be providing free bus rides for an entire week.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities renew call for information in deadly hit-and-run along H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for information that may lead to the arrest of a driver who killed a woman along the H-2 Freeway earlier this month. The victim’s body was found Aug. 6 near the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15...
hawaiipublicradio.org
TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22
To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
Lanikai parking restrictions in place for construction
The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction said that they will be starting drilling work at Kawailoa Road Bridge in Kailua.
Free bus fares and Holo cards
Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director for the City Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how to take advantage of these free deals.
Trade winds to begin weakening
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
Man hospitalized after vehicle overturns on H1 Freeway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area. First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound. According to the […]
KITV.com
Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many bicyclists are voicing their concerns about the growing number of accidents involving bikers in Honolulu. “I am very worried that I now limit my rides to the daytime. I am a BIKI subscriber and those bikes do have lights and reflexives but I cannot rely on those," said Rebecca Rupley.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Light trade winds and rain are expected
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
