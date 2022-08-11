Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022
A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE TATTOO EXPO RETURNS TO SEATTLE CENTER THIS WEEKEND
Weekend festivities include ink, tattoo seminars, live music, burlesque, food and beverage, and so much more, August 19-21 After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle Center bringing back its unique showcase of tattoo culture and artistry, tattoo history, live music and performance, and so much more. Hosted by Jeff Cornell of Hidden Hand Tattoo in Seattle, WA. Seattle Tattoo Expo makes it possible for people of the region to gain access to the very best tattoo artists from around the world right in their backyard for one weekend only.
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage
KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
Two hurt in shootings in Rainier Beach, North Admiral neighborhoods
SEATTLE — A man and a teenage boy were hurt in separate shootings in two Seattle neighborhoods on Sunday. At about 4:30 p.m., police received reports that someone had been shot in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the shoulder.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coffee shop faces racist threats, Granite Falls man charged with hate crime
A new way to get around is coming to the Alderwood Mall area in Lynnwood this fall. The Everett Herald reports a new transit system is set to launch this fall from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Community Transit will have five vehicles and users will...
