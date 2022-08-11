ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces

Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022

A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE TATTOO EXPO RETURNS TO SEATTLE CENTER THIS WEEKEND

Weekend festivities include ink, tattoo seminars, live music, burlesque, food and beverage, and so much more, August 19-21 After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle Center bringing back its unique showcase of tattoo culture and artistry, tattoo history, live music and performance, and so much more. Hosted by Jeff Cornell of Hidden Hand Tattoo in Seattle, WA. Seattle Tattoo Expo makes it possible for people of the region to gain access to the very best tattoo artists from around the world right in their backyard for one weekend only.
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage

KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
Any roller skaters around?

Just a 30yr old lady wondering if there are other folks in Tacoma area who enjoy outdoor roller skating and wanna hang sometime. I’m not super good or anything, it’s just more fun to skate around with other people. If anyone’s interested, leave a comment or DM.from dyingbutfine_
