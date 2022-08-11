Weekend festivities include ink, tattoo seminars, live music, burlesque, food and beverage, and so much more, August 19-21 After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle Center bringing back its unique showcase of tattoo culture and artistry, tattoo history, live music and performance, and so much more. Hosted by Jeff Cornell of Hidden Hand Tattoo in Seattle, WA. Seattle Tattoo Expo makes it possible for people of the region to gain access to the very best tattoo artists from around the world right in their backyard for one weekend only.

