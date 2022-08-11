Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Posters Tease New National & Bon Iver Song “Weird Goodbyes”
Are the National and Bon Iver teasing a new collab? If this poster bearing the song title “Weird Goodbyes” is to be believed, then yes, most likely. An eagle-eyed Reddit user posted a photo of the poster, which is currently circulating around Brooklyn. The National actually performed “Weird Goodbyes” last month in Cooperstown, New York; it was previously referred to as “Bathwater.” The band also played it last night at Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska. Keep an eye out for more updates around “Weird Goodbyes,” and watch the National perform it below.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Sabrina Carpenter to launch 'Emails I Can't Send' tour in September
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022. The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday. Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.
Stereogum
Sonnyjim & The Purist – “Barz Simpson” (Feat. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica)
Sonnyjim is a rapper and producer from Birmingham — UK Birmingham, not Alabama Birmingham. In the past, Sonnyjim has put in work with American rappers like Conway The Machine and Chris Crack. Soon, Sonnyjim will team up with the London producer known as the Purist for a new album called White Girl Wasted. The LP features contributions from heavyweights like DJ Premier and Madlib, and its first single “Barz Simpson” is a team up with two of rap history’s all-time great enigmas, Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Daphni – “Mania”
These days, the biggest pop stars in the world are all making their dance records. Dan Snaith, the man behind Caribou, has been ready for this moment for a long time — or, more accurately, he’s been making dance music for a long time, without any regard to the trends fo the larger world. For many years, Snaith has been splitting his time between Caribou and his club-music alter-ego Daphni. This fall, Snaith will release the new Daphni album Cherry; it’ll be the first Daphni full-length in five years. Snaith has already shared the early tracks “Cherry,” “Cloudy,” and “Clavicle.” Today, he’s got another one.
Stereogum
The Soft Moon – “Unforgiven” (Feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)
Luis Vasquez will soon release his first album as the Soft Moon in four years, Exister. Lead single “Him” teamed Vasquez with fish narc, and today’s new single — following “Become The Lies” — is a collab as well. This one, “Unforgiven,” features...
Stereogum
Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile have announced that they are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The band shared the news via Instagram Story, writing, “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”. Ebert co-founded Turnstile with...
Stereogum
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.
Stereogum
Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.
Stereogum
Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “Fistful Of Steel” For The First Time In 25 Years
Rage Against The Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour has been eventful to say the least. Zack De La Rocha reportedly tore his ACL on the second night of the trek, which forced him to perform sitting down, which is not that man’s default setting. A security guard accidentally tackled Tom Morello. Guy Fieri kept showing up. Weird shit. Nevertheless, Rage reportedly ripped it up every night, and they kept bringing long-absent songs back into their setlist. This past weekend at Madison Square Garden, they revived “Fistful Of Steel,” an absolute banger from their self-titled 1992 debut, for the first time since the Clinton administration.
Stereogum
Looks Like The First Fugitive Live Show Was Insane
Fugitive are a new hardcore-infused metal band out of Texas led by former Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, featuring members of bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. Last Monday, they surprise-released their debut EP Maniac, a visceral, humongous-sounding blend of punk and thrash. And Saturday, Fugitive played their first live set at Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, a one-day indoor festival in Dallas featuring bands like Municipal Waste, Frozen Soul, Malignant Altar, Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, and recent Band To Watch honorees Undeath. Creeping Death’s Twitter account posted footage of Fugitive’s performance, which looks and sounds totally wild. See for yourself below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore
Sound And Fury was a real event. If I’d put enough planning and resources into the effort, I could’ve been there. You could’ve been there, too. Maybe you were. If you were, congratulations. By all accounts, you got to be part of something truly special. If you weren’t, and if you pay any attention to hardcore at all, then there’s a good chance you’ve spent the past couple of weeks watching or rewatching the videos, feeling a combination of intense jealousy and dizzy, disbelieving glee. Something like 5,000 people showed up to a park in Los Angeles for two days of hardcore. That’s something that’s possible now, and we know that because it happened. Even if you were not one of those 5,000 people, that’s a great thing.
Stereogum
Teen Suicide – “i will always be in love you (final)” & “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams”
Next week, Sam Ray is releasing his first new album under the Teen Suicide name in six years. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from honeybee table at the butterfly feast — “coyote (2015-2021),” “get high, breathe underwater (#3),” and “death wish” — and today he’s back with two more, “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams,” which are both on the quieter and more contemplative side. Check ’em out below.
Stereogum
Stage Collapse At Medusa Festival In Spain Kills 1 Person, Injures 17
A stage collapsed at the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain, has killed one person and injured 17. According to CNN, the person killed was a 22-year-old man. Festival officials blamed the collapse on “a strong gust of wind,” with reports saying that high winds exceeded 51 mph. About 50,000 people were at the festival site when the stage collapsed. Guests were then quickly evacuated.
Stereogum
Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John
Among those impacted by the death of Olivia Newton-John this week were country-pop veterans the Chicks. During their show Saturday night at Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, Natalie Maines described Newton-John as “a worldwide sweetheart,” adding, “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like four until 12. And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.” The song in question: “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” the torch song from Grease laced with just a bit of twang. Watch the cover unfold below.
Comments / 0