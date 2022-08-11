Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County Chronicle named best small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — In the span of a year, the Ford County Chronicle went from being the newest small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois to being recognized as the best. The weekly publication serving the communities of Ford County and the surrounding area won the David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News contest Friday, just a few weeks after the Chronicle marked its one-year anniversary as an IPA member.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School softball wins 8-1 over Clifton Nash
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 8-1 over Clifton Nash on Monday. On the mound, Jillian Rosendahl pitched a two-hitter, allowing one unearned run while striking out six batters and walking five. Kolbie Eichelberger hit an RBI single in the first inning to give...
fordcountychronicle.com
Buckley Dutchmasters win 10-4 in game one of EI League Tournament championship series over Paxton Swedes
PAXTON – The Buckley Dutchmasters gained the upper hand over the Paxton Swedes in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series. The Dutchmasters won 10-4 in game one of the title series. “I’m really happy with the result today,” Dutchmasters co-manager Doug Davis said. “We played well. We...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH baseball loses 10-5 to Fisher
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-5 to Fisher on Saturday. The Panthers took a 5-3 lead in the third inning as Mason Hazelwood led off with a double to left field before scoring the go-ahead run on a Gavin Kief double to center field. Kief then advanced to third base on a passed ball before scoring on an error.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf wins season-opening triangular meet
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won its season-opening triangular meet on Monday. The Falcons scored a 173 while LeRoy scored a 204 and Fisher scored a 213. Ryan Carley shot a 38 while Zach Price shot a 44, Getty Greer shot a 45, Will Baillie shot...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football starts anew with first-year coach Augspurger
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team started its second week of practice on Monday. The Falcons concluded their first week of practice under first-year head coach Chad Augspurger, who is making some changes to a program that was previously run for 21 years by Mike Allen. “I...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH softball “B” team wins 22-14 over Rantoul Eater
RANTOUL – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball “B” team won 22-14 over Rantoul Eater in a seven-inning contest on Monday. Shelby Sample scored four runs and produced two RBIs. While Kyla Grohler scored three runs. On the mound, Kendal Schonauer struck out seven batters in a...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS grad Bryce Barnes gearing up for junior season with UI football team
CHAMPAIGN – Bryce Barnes is getting ready for his fourth year with the University of Illinois football team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate has an extra year of eligibility remaining after this season. “It’s something that I’ve kind of glanced at,” Barnes said. “Nothing...
RELATED PEOPLE
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School softball wins 15-0 over Iroquois West
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 15-0 over Iroquois West on Saturday. The Falcons took a 9-0 win in the first inning. Lily Sizemore was hit by a pitch and Avery Hyatt singled before Sizemore scored on a wild pitch. Kolbie Eichelberger drew a walk before Hyatt and Eichelberger each scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Bailey Bunting.
fordcountychronicle.com
Tax bills finally headed to Ford County landowners’ mailboxes
PAXTON — Those long-awaited property tax bills are finally headed to the mailboxes of Ford County landowners. “The tax bills are scheduled to be mailed on Wednesday, Aug. 17,” Ford County Treasurer Krisha Whitcomb said in an email Monday to the Ford County Chronicle. The county’s real estate...
Comments / 0