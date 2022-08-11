SPRINGFIELD — In the span of a year, the Ford County Chronicle went from being the newest small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois to being recognized as the best. The weekly publication serving the communities of Ford County and the surrounding area won the David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News contest Friday, just a few weeks after the Chronicle marked its one-year anniversary as an IPA member.

FORD COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO