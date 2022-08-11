Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Work Underway On Phase 2 Of Massive Raymondville Drain Flood Control Project
Ground has been broken on Phase 2 of the Raymondville Drain – a massive flood control project aimed at speeding up the drainage of floodwaters from populated areas of the Valley. State and county leaders and flood control planners gathered Friday east of Raymondville to mark the start of...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: More retail, commercial, and housing development coming to Peñitas
PEÑITAS, Texas – There is more development coming to the city of Peñitas, over and above the big new Liberty Corners retail project. That is the prediction of Peñitas City Manager Humberto ‘Beto’ Garza, who says the catalyst for the growth is the long-anticipation La Joya bypass.
riograndeguardian.com
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
kurv.com
Voter Fraud Trial Begins This Week For Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina
A little more than three years after he was arrested, former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina is going on trial for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to rig his 2017 election win. An 11 woman-1 man jury was selected Friday and opening arguments are to be presented beginning Tuesday afternoon. Molina is charged with 1 count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of voter fraud in a purported illegal voting scheme in which 18 other people were arrested.
Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
kurv.com
Penitas Mayor Steps Down Following Corruption Plea
The embattled mayor of Penitas has resigned. Rodrigo Lopez, who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge last Thursday, turned in his resignation at the same time, according to the Progress Times, which also reports the city never publicly announced the resignation. It was learned after Lopez’s attorney provided a...
KRGV
Federal program offering discount on internet bill for low-income households
Eligible Pharr residents who use the city's internet service can get their bill fully reimbursed. Pharr leaders recently partnered with the Federal Communications Commission through its $14.8 billion affordable connectivity program. "As we're coming out of the pandemic a little bit more, we're seeing that internet services continues to be...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
An illegal dump site in San Juan is raising concerns among residents. The trash is nestled on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria. Clarisia Aguirre has been working at a nearby business for more than a decade. She believes part of the problem, outside of people committing a criminal offense, is the vacant lot between the canal and the side of the road.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 555 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 555 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Four women and one man died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 70s or older. One of the deceased...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
KRGV
Brownsville Fire EMS undergo life-saving training
The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency. "It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.
KRGV
Brownsville Independent School District prepares for first day of class, offering vaccines and testing for students and staff
As health officials get ready to start vaccinating against the monkeypox virus, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a dozen more Valley schools will head back to class Monday, including Brownsville Independent School District. The district says they plan to keep following federal recommendations and...
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
