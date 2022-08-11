The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency. "It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO