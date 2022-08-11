Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing
(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Suspect in homicide charged with second-degree murder
The man accused of breaking into a home and fatally stabbing a man Friday in northeast Minneapolis has been charged. Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation after police say they found a man stabbed in the neck inside a Minneapolis home. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff's deputy's squad car during an ensuing police chase.The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.According to the charges, the three motorcyclists were stopped at a red light in Ham Lake on Wednesday afternoon. A BMW ran the red light and nearly hit them.The motorcyclists eventually got ahead of the car and started yelling at the...
fox9.com
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
More than 40 bullets in barrage of gunfire that injures boy in Brooklyn Park
Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
Apple Valley police search for shooter who wounded man in trailer park
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man Sunday afternoon in an Apple Valley trailer park.Officers were called to the 13000 block of Pennock Avenue at about 12:48 p.m. after a 36-year-old man was shot, and the man who shot him had fled the area on foot. The victim had been driven to a local hospital by a relative before officers arrived. Police say the shooter and the victim "knew each other and it is not believed the general public is in danger."
Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
KARE
Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police
HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded. Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into Minneapolis woman's home, killing her husband
A man suspected of breaking into a Minneapolis home and fatally stabbing another man has been captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Franklin Terrol White, was arrested at an unknown location in Wisconsin, hours after police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE in Minneapolis where a man in his 30s was dead from stab wounds.
MPD: Suspect breaks into home of married couple, fatally stabs male victim
MINNEAPOLIS -- The suspect in a fatal stabbing was arrested in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon by Wisconsin State Patrol after fleeing from Minneapolis police earlier in the morning.According to police, a frantic 911 caller at 7:40 a.m. reported someone attempting to break into her house on the 1800 block of Arthur Street. When officers arrived, they found and identified a male victim who was fatally stabbed. A witness who did not want to be identified shared cellphone video that shows the suspect breaking into the home. Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that a husband and wife were sleeping inside when...
Comments / 0