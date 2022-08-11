Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
PLANetizen
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for sheltering program
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is joining neighboring King County in purchasing hotels to convert to emergency housing. While King County’s Health Through Housing initiative is working to hit its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year, Snohomish County’s hotel purchases work towards a different goal.
Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
Former Interior Department lawyer: Whatcom County water adjudication is all wet
(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month. Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Final Snoqualmie Ridge Housing Subdivision’s Notice of Application Published
In the mid-1990s, the City of Snoqualmie annexed 1,300 acres of undeveloped land that eventually became the site of what we now know as Snoqualmie Ridge I, with the first houses being constructed in 1998. Snoqualmie Ridge I included dwelling units, a business park, a neighborhood center retail area and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtimes.com
Leaders call on ESD to reinstate School Resource Officers as gang violence hits Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 13, 2022 – Local leaders and community members gathered at Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church to discuss public safety in an open forum setting on Wednesday, August 10. “There is an inherent need for authorities to help keep our public safe,” Lynnwood City Councilwoman and...
KUOW
Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down
A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0