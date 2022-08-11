ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
PLANetizen

Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Arlington, WA
State
Washington State
Snohomish County, WA
Government
The Center Square

Snohomish County purchases first hotel for sheltering program

(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is joining neighboring King County in purchasing hotels to convert to emergency housing. While King County’s Health Through Housing initiative is working to hit its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year, Snohomish County’s hotel purchases work towards a different goal.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Final Snoqualmie Ridge Housing Subdivision’s Notice of Application Published

In the mid-1990s, the City of Snoqualmie annexed 1,300 acres of undeveloped land that eventually became the site of what we now know as Snoqualmie Ridge I, with the first houses being constructed in 1998. Snoqualmie Ridge I included dwelling units, a business park, a neighborhood center retail area and...
KUOW

Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down

A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KHQ Right Now

Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
KIRO 7 Seattle

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
SEATTLE, WA
