wvpublic.org
W.Va. Contractors See Construction Boom, Challenges Ahead
West Virginia contractors and builders say they have never been so busy and have never had so many challenges. They say the future will only bring more work and more concern. Randy Yohe talked about the current and future state of construction with Mike Clowser, Executive Director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia. The organization represents 450 members, from bridge builders to bankers.
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
Metro News
Officials want West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for upcoming election
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for this fall’s election. The push as Tuesday will mark National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. According to state officials, as many as 8,000 poll workers are necessary to ensure West Virginia’s elections can operate with few issues.
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
thecentersquare.com
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
woay.com
Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
wvexplorer.com
Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia
A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
thecentersquare.com
COVID-19 federal funeral expense funds for Ohio more than doubles since Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – The federal government handed out more than twice as much money in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements to Ohioans over the past seven months than it did from the beginning of the program in 2020 until January. As of Aug. 1, FEMA has given more than $2.7...
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
