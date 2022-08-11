Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Republican Party votes to close primary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Republican leaders voted to support significant changes to the state’s election process. The party held their organizational meeting Saturday and adopted a resolution that supports a closed primary election and added a new requirement for people wanting to run for office on a Republican ticket.
WTOK-TV
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball® drawing. The ticket was bought in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
WTOK-TV
Hot start to a very rainy week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The sun is shining across our area as we are getting a nice break from the rain. With the break from the rain, we have seen temperatures go up, which will continue for tomorrow as we have been put under a limited risk for dangerous heat. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures around 105 degrees across most of our area with some places seeing higher temperatures. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you find ways to beat the heat as it will be a scorcher to start off your back-to-school and back-to-work week.
