MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The sun is shining across our area as we are getting a nice break from the rain. With the break from the rain, we have seen temperatures go up, which will continue for tomorrow as we have been put under a limited risk for dangerous heat. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures around 105 degrees across most of our area with some places seeing higher temperatures. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you find ways to beat the heat as it will be a scorcher to start off your back-to-school and back-to-work week.

