andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Walker Howard
It’s no secret that LSU has had, even in the post-Les Miles era, difficulty bringing in the highest of high-end high school quarterbacks. An LSU legacy and Louisiana native, Walker Howard never felt like he was going anywhere else. He was committed to LSU for a long time and his top receiver from high school (Jack Bech) was already headed there. He flirted a bit with Notre Dame while committed to LSU, but LSU then hired Notre Dame’s coach, so it seems LSU was able to give him both.
wbrz.com
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program is on a recruiting hot streak, getting 4 highly rated local prospects to commit to LSU. Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with one of them, Woodlawn QB, and 4 star recruit Rickie Collins to talk about why he committed to LSU, #Rickiereconsider, Brian Kelly's dance moves, and what he can bring to the purple and gold.
tigerdroppings.com
Weren’t they working with Daniels on his throwing motion in the SG?
Let’s see what they can do with this guy. I mean he was a good recruit in HS and he definitely can move. I'd like to know if "working with" means "looking to improve" his throwing motion or "overhauling" his throwing motion. There's a difference. USA Fan. Austin, Texas.
Who is LSU breakout cornerback Colby Richardson?
If you were listening to Brian Kelly’s press conference last Thursday and wondering who Cody Dickerson was after hearing it a number of times, you weren’t going crazy. He was talking about the breakout star who was so underground the head coach didn’t even know his name yet. Grad transfer Colby Richardson followed Frank Wilson to LSU from McNeese State earlier this summer and has exploded onto the scene in practice this week.
tigerdroppings.com
Does Brennan's departure affect Howard's redshirt?
I assumed all along that Walker would redshirt while he bulked up and worked on technique rather than ride the pine and burn a year of eligibility. But now I'm not so sure. Given the recent effectiveness of freshman QBs elsewhere and the fact that we will need (at least) 3 QBs to hedge against injury, will Howard default back onto the big stage?
tigerdroppings.com
Myles Brennan is Walking Away from football
BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan is walking away from football, a source has told me. Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting Quarterback this fall. Not shocking…I’m guessing he wasn’t the same after the injuries. Idaho Fan. Moscow, Idaho. Member since Nov 2007. 10382...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
tigerdroppings.com
Jacques Doucet Gives an Update on the QB’s
Jacque Doucet seems like a reasonable enough guy, he had a half hour interview with CBK a couple of months ago that I would encourage you to check out if you haven’t heard it. Here’s a LINK I was surfing the internet earlier and came across this tweet from Jacque:
Zachary High’s Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU
The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the week his mind was made up that he wanted to stay in Louisiana.
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
tigerdroppings.com
Reminder that Myles Brennan came back to LSU late last year because he had no where else..
He would be a starter at most G5 schools. Maybe he didn't want that, but he had plenty of places to go if he wanted to go that route. Did you read the article? It states USM showed interest but no one else. Did you read the article? It states...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU is a total freaking goat ranch and unplayable.
They have not cut the grass in weeks and should have never have opened the course. Last three holes are unplayable and a cow pasture full of cow shite is a better lie. Each tee box is 1 foot thick and you can’t barely tee your ball. Embarrassing and the LSU higher ups should be ashamed. At the same time there are 5 people working the clubhouse to take your money.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com
OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA
WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
theadvocate.com
Southern football season ticket sales on the rise
Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
theadvocate.com
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
tigerdroppings.com
Stockyard Cafe in Port Allen
Anybody know about this place. I'm intrigued enough to almost stop when I pass by there but I never do. Nope, owner is tired of footing the bills w no customers. It's good eating. You should stop. Might be cash only though. It's been a hot minute since I have been.
tigerdroppings.com
Detroit Style Pizza in BR
The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
theadvocate.com
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
