Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Walker Howard

It’s no secret that LSU has had, even in the post-Les Miles era, difficulty bringing in the highest of high-end high school quarterbacks. An LSU legacy and Louisiana native, Walker Howard never felt like he was going anywhere else. He was committed to LSU for a long time and his top receiver from high school (Jack Bech) was already headed there. He flirted a bit with Notre Dame while committed to LSU, but LSU then hired Notre Dame’s coach, so it seems LSU was able to give him both.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program is on a recruiting hot streak, getting 4 highly rated local prospects to commit to LSU. Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with one of them, Woodlawn QB, and 4 star recruit Rickie Collins to talk about why he committed to LSU, #Rickiereconsider, Brian Kelly's dance moves, and what he can bring to the purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Who is LSU breakout cornerback Colby Richardson?

If you were listening to Brian Kelly’s press conference last Thursday and wondering who Cody Dickerson was after hearing it a number of times, you weren’t going crazy. He was talking about the breakout star who was so underground the head coach didn’t even know his name yet. Grad transfer Colby Richardson followed Frank Wilson to LSU from McNeese State earlier this summer and has exploded onto the scene in practice this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Does Brennan's departure affect Howard's redshirt?

I assumed all along that Walker would redshirt while he bulked up and worked on technique rather than ride the pine and burn a year of eligibility. But now I'm not so sure. Given the recent effectiveness of freshman QBs elsewhere and the fact that we will need (at least) 3 QBs to hedge against injury, will Howard default back onto the big stage?
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Myles Brennan is Walking Away from football

BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan is walking away from football, a source has told me. Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting Quarterback this fall. Not shocking…I’m guessing he wasn’t the same after the injuries. Idaho Fan. Moscow, Idaho. Member since Nov 2007. 10382...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Brian Mason
Person
Zach Thomas
tigerdroppings.com

Jacques Doucet Gives an Update on the QB’s

Jacque Doucet seems like a reasonable enough guy, he had a half hour interview with CBK a couple of months ago that I would encourage you to check out if you haven’t heard it. Here’s a LINK I was surfing the internet earlier and came across this tweet from Jacque:
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Tiger Stadium#American Football#College Football
tigerdroppings.com

LSU is a total freaking goat ranch and unplayable.

They have not cut the grass in weeks and should have never have opened the course. Last three holes are unplayable and a cow pasture full of cow shite is a better lie. Each tee box is 1 foot thick and you can’t barely tee your ball. Embarrassing and the LSU higher ups should be ashamed. At the same time there are 5 people working the clubhouse to take your money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA

WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
theadvocate.com

Southern football season ticket sales on the rise

Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
tigerdroppings.com

Stockyard Cafe in Port Allen

Anybody know about this place. I'm intrigued enough to almost stop when I pass by there but I never do. Nope, owner is tired of footing the bills w no customers. It's good eating. You should stop. Might be cash only though. It's been a hot minute since I have been.
PORT ALLEN, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA

