LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games all in search of a dependable five-man unit for the regular season. And first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says it’s not out of the ordinary. “I don’t really think this is unique at all, this is really normal,” McDaniels said Monday. “There’s just too much to be gained in training camp for you to forego the opportunity to work with different groupings. If you put five guys together, and that’s the only five guys they practice besides, you’re doing them a disservice because it’s not realistic.” Maybe not, but when you’re looking to overhaul a unit that allowed significant pressure all season on the right side in 2021, it is important to find the right pass protection for veteran quarterback Derek Carr.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 32 MINUTES AGO