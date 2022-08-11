Read full article on original website
munciejournal.com
Northwest Bank Partners With Muncie Organizations to Provide Free Financial Education
MUNCIE, IN—Northwest Bank is collaborating with local non-profits to offer financial education and training. Through a partnership with EVERFI, an online financial education platform, Northwest’s community financial wellness program is provided at no cost to participants through various community organizations, including the YWCA of Central Indiana, Muncie Delaware County Senior Citizens Center and the Ivy Tech Community College’s Upward Bound program.
munciejournal.com
IRACS Program Successfully Launched in Delaware County
MUNCIE, IN—A small group of community leaders gathered Thursday, August 11, at the Delaware County Jail to announce the launch of the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program (IRACS). IRACS, which has successfully been launched as a state pilot program in five counties, was first discussed in 2020, when the city and county met to discuss priorities for ARP funding. Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders were quickly identified as pressing needs, and a team began working to implement a program to help incarcerated individuals reintegrate into the community and stay sober.
Sikh worshipers donate 25,000 bottles of water to Wheeler Mission center
The Sikh community dedicated this Sunday to serving the community, they did so by donating 25,000 bottles of water to wheeler mission.
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
WISH-TV
How to get your business certified by the Office of Minority & Women Business Development
David Fredricks is the Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person in the city of Indianapolis. He explained what it means to be certified, and why proper certification can mean big opportunities for your company.
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
Fox 59
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Public Library appoints CFO
The Indianapolis Public Library has named Lolita Campbell its new chief financial officer. Campbell will succeed Carolyn Adams, who stepped in as interim chief financial officer following Ijeoma Dike-Young’s departure last fall. Campbell will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer Nichelle Hayes and senior leadership to maintain IndyPL’s...
Farmers Market raises funds to keep Irvington beautiful
INDIANAPOLIS — The sky was a little gray at times on Sunday, but that didn't stop people from getting out and over to the Irvington Farmers Market. The Irvington Garden Club runs the market at Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St. It's their main fundraiser for the money...
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
Fox 59
Children’s Museum Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
munciejournal.com
Charles W. Brown Planetarium Fall 2022 (Sept. – Dec.) Free Show Schedule
All regular planetarium programs are free of charge. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows except for our annual “Astronomy SLAM!”. Saturdays: Sept. 3, 10, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Scientists expected a lot from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest optical telescope launched into...
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
munciejournal.com
Muncie Police and Fire Departments Nearly Fully Staffed as 17 Officers Swear In
MUNCIE, IN—The mayor’s conference room on the third floor was packed on Monday, August 8, as five new police officers waited with their families to be sworn in. Three of the officers were fresh out of the academy, and two were lateral transfers from other cities. Police Chief Nathan Sloan came prepared with a system, having sworn in several other officers in recent months. “We had them read through their oaths beforehand this time,” Sloan laughed. “They’re ready.”
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
