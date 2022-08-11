ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

Does Brennan's departure affect Howard's redshirt?

I assumed all along that Walker would redshirt while he bulked up and worked on technique rather than ride the pine and burn a year of eligibility. But now I'm not so sure. Given the recent effectiveness of freshman QBs elsewhere and the fact that we will need (at least) 3 QBs to hedge against injury, will Howard default back onto the big stage?
tigerdroppings.com

Myles Brennan is Walking Away from football

BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan is walking away from football, a source has told me. Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting Quarterback this fall. Not shocking…I’m guessing he wasn’t the same after the injuries. Idaho Fan. Moscow, Idaho. Member since Nov 2007. 10382...
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU is a total freaking goat ranch and unplayable.

They have not cut the grass in weeks and should have never have opened the course. Last three holes are unplayable and a cow pasture full of cow shite is a better lie. Each tee box is 1 foot thick and you can’t barely tee your ball. Embarrassing and the LSU higher ups should be ashamed. At the same time there are 5 people working the clubhouse to take your money.
tigerdroppings.com

Anyone else feel weird about Kylin Jackson at this moment?

Not saying I don’t think he’s coming to LSU or he’s for sure going to A&M but I’m not nearly as confident as I was with Shelton and Rickie. Something feels off here. Hopefully he’s just keeping it under locks because he’s a must get and I’m probably overthinking it.
tigerdroppings.com

OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA

WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI

