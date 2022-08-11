BARNWELL - Tony Kneece Towne Sr., 67, of Barnwell, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hilda on September 27, 1954 to William Thomas and Martha Rowell Towne. He was a 1972 graduate of Blackville-Hilda High School. He was a member of the Hilda Masonic Lodge #426. He retired from Westinghouse with 29 years of service working his way from Associate Operator, Control Room Operator, Trainer and then Maintenance Supervisor. After he retired, he drove a truck for different individuals. He enjoyed his yearly month of September trip to Lakewood Campground in Myrtle Beach to visit with his Sandlot buddies. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, planting a garden every summer and giving the majority of his produce away. He could make friends anywhere. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed socializing with friends especially Barry Creech’s Coffee Club and Reedy Branch Recycling Center. He enjoyed telling a good story. He loved his friends and his family, especially his grandchildren.

