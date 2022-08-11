Read full article on original website
John Anthony Blackwood
John Anthony Blackwood passed away on August 11, 2022 in Aiken. He was born on January 18, 1969 in Barnwell. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. John is survived by his mother, Nancy. G. Blackwood; brothers, Maner P. (Libby) Blackwood III, Lawrence Blackwood, Michael (Lori) Blackwood, and Mark (Chrystie) Blackwood; sisters, Dosha (Gene) Blackwood, and Frances (Roy) Still; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends Joe T., Joe A., James Morales, Beto and Monica, the Ibarra family, Darren and June Watkins, and Jimmy and Nancy Gunter.
Richard Mason Smoak
BARNWELL - Richard Mason Smoak, 22, of Barnwell, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, at AU Health in Augusta, GA. Richard was the son of Liz and the late Lee Smoak of Barnwell. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and nephew. Just like his father, Richard loved the outdoors and working on roofs. He loved his family, and especially the light of his life, his daughter, Violet.
Tony Kneece Towne Sr.
BARNWELL - Tony Kneece Towne Sr., 67, of Barnwell, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hilda on September 27, 1954 to William Thomas and Martha Rowell Towne. He was a 1972 graduate of Blackville-Hilda High School. He was a member of the Hilda Masonic Lodge #426. He retired from Westinghouse with 29 years of service working his way from Associate Operator, Control Room Operator, Trainer and then Maintenance Supervisor. After he retired, he drove a truck for different individuals. He enjoyed his yearly month of September trip to Lakewood Campground in Myrtle Beach to visit with his Sandlot buddies. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, planting a garden every summer and giving the majority of his produce away. He could make friends anywhere. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed socializing with friends especially Barry Creech’s Coffee Club and Reedy Branch Recycling Center. He enjoyed telling a good story. He loved his friends and his family, especially his grandchildren.
Susie Francis Atkinson Wood
BARNWELL - Susie Francis Atkinson Wood, 96, widow of Robert Carrol Wood, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home in Barnwell. Susie was born in Hawthorne, FL on November 18, 1925 to the late John J. and Lottie Mae Sweat Atkinson. She is better known by her "adopted" grandchildren and great-grandchildren as SuSu.
