BARNWELL - Richard Mason Smoak, 22, of Barnwell, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, at AU Health in Augusta, GA. Richard was the son of Liz and the late Lee Smoak of Barnwell. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and nephew. Just like his father, Richard loved the outdoors and working on roofs. He loved his family, and especially the light of his life, his daughter, Violet.

BARNWELL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO