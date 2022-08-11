Read full article on original website
Susie Francis Atkinson Wood
BARNWELL - Susie Francis Atkinson Wood, 96, widow of Robert Carrol Wood, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home in Barnwell. Susie was born in Hawthorne, FL on November 18, 1925 to the late John J. and Lottie Mae Sweat Atkinson. She is better known by her "adopted" grandchildren and great-grandchildren as SuSu.
Richard Mason Smoak
BARNWELL - Richard Mason Smoak, 22, of Barnwell, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, at AU Health in Augusta, GA. Richard was the son of Liz and the late Lee Smoak of Barnwell. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and nephew. Just like his father, Richard loved the outdoors and working on roofs. He loved his family, and especially the light of his life, his daughter, Violet.
John Anthony Blackwood
John Anthony Blackwood passed away on August 11, 2022 in Aiken. He was born on January 18, 1969 in Barnwell. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. John is survived by his mother, Nancy. G. Blackwood; brothers, Maner P. (Libby) Blackwood III, Lawrence Blackwood, Michael (Lori) Blackwood, and Mark (Chrystie) Blackwood; sisters, Dosha (Gene) Blackwood, and Frances (Roy) Still; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends Joe T., Joe A., James Morales, Beto and Monica, the Ibarra family, Darren and June Watkins, and Jimmy and Nancy Gunter.
