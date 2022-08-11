Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
The Daily Beast Launches Obsessed, a Sub-Brand Covering Entertainment
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Politics and pop culture publisher The Daily Beast has launched Obsessed, a sub-brand with a distinct landing page devoted to entertainment coverage. The move marks the latest publisher attempt to capitalize on the rising consumer and commercial interest in the streaming landscape.
AdWeek
T Brand Studio and American Express Podcast Reaches No. 1 in the Apple Careers Podcast Chart
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. This June, American Express and The News York Times’ T Brand Studio launched a six-part branded podcast series focused on small businesses, called The Next Chapter, a series that made it to number one in Apple’s Careers Podcast chart for most of the last week of June.
AdWeek
If You Want to Reach Bigger, Diverse Audiences, Look to Digital Audio—Not TV
Half of Americans stream digital audio weekly, listening four hours a day, according to the Edison Research Share of Ear Q2 2022 report. And most audio listening happens when no visual media is available. Digital audio is also an incremental experience over video and TV consumption—and that’s a big opportunity for advertisers to reach bigger, more diverse audiences.
AdWeek
Add Yours Sticker Comes to Reels on Facebook, Instagram
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta revealed several updates for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, highlighted by the Add...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts Twitter Pixel, Conversions API, App Purchase Optimization
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Twitter introduced three new performance advertising tools Tuesday: a revamped Twitter Pixel, a Conversions API (application-programming interface) and App Purchase Optimization.
AdWeek
Digging Deep Into E-Commerce With Pinterest
As social commerce continues to trend, platforms are expanding ways for merchants to get their goods in front of consumers’ eyes. Pinterest is no exception, with plans to dig even deeper into the space with new product rollouts and tools to better identify trends and ads to monetize idea pins.
AdWeek
Pinterest Begins Rolling Out Hosted Checkout Experience
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Members of the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program in the U.S. who use Shopify to...
AdWeek
Cosmopolitan Launches CosmoTrips to Capture Travel Budgets
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. In a bid to parlay its influence over young female readers into tourism budgets and a new source of reader revenue, Hearst title Cosmopolitan announced Monday the launch of its new travel booking service CosmoTrips—its latest and most ambitious foray into the sector.
AdWeek
Where Digital Native Wayfair Is Creating More IRL Touchpoints
Physical retail is an extension of Wayfair and its brands’ mission to transform how people shop for home furnishings and decor. With the opening of the brand’s first, full-service brick-and-mortar retail store in 2019 and this year’s first-ever launch of AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, the company is setting new standards for what the industry defines as an omnichannel shopping experience while also illustrating how marketers can create more consumer touchpoints IRL.
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Crowe LLP, public accounting, consulting and technology firm has launched a brand platform, “Embrace Volatility.” The campaign, which flips the perception that volatility is something to fear to something that creates opportunity, was developed by StrawberryFrog in its first work for the firm. The things that often seem like challenges—the unknown, the uncharted, the controversial—can be a catalyst for a positive transformation.
AdWeek
FuboTV Names Lynette Kaylor SVP of Ad Sales
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. FuboTV, a sports-centric virtual MVPD, has announced Lynette Kaylor will be its new senior vice president of advertising sales.
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Change Your Interests
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). As a Twitter user engages with the social networking platform, Twitter will automatically “match”...
AdWeek
Carhartt Teams Up With Snap to Outfit Bitmoji in Workwear
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchatters can outfit their Bitmoji in workwear from Carhartt following a partnership between the...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture: Transforming the Way of Work
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. What does the future of work look like? What trends do new generations tend toward regarding jobs, skills,...
AdWeek
Looking for Maximum ROI? Develop a Precision Marketing Strategy
Consumers’ brand interactions today look more like a pinball bouncing off multichannel touchpoints than the traditional model of linear movement through a funnel. This complicates marketers’ age-old goal to get the right message in front of the right customer at the right time—from high-level brand awareness ads to those that drive real-time sales.
AdWeek
Marie Kondo and Keegan Michael Key Spark Joy and Extra Storage Space in Google One Ad
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."
AdWeek
Purpose Strategy Will Future-Proof Your Brand Through Economic Downturn
Raise your hand if you’ve noticed an astounding grocery bill in the past few months. Me too. Jacqueline Babb is a senior lecturer, director of the IMC program at Northwestern University and a member of the Adweek Academic Council.
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer
Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann, most recently as North American CCO, and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Sign Up for Snapchat+
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. introduced Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
Comments / 0