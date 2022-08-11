Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC
The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard
The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
Penn State portal sting factor: How bad are the losses of Ken Talley and Caziah Holmes?
Nn State lost two players to the transfer portal over the weekend when former four-star running back in the class of 2020, Caziah Holmes, and three-star defensive end Ken Talley both left the program. Holmes carried the ball 50 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns his freshman season during the COVID-19 Pandemic. On the flip side, Talley, a class of 2022 defensive end, never took a snap for the Nittany Lions and entered the transfer portal two weeks after stepping on campus for fall camp. We'll break down the sting factor of losing both players, both long-term and in the immediate future.
ESPN predicts where UNC football will finish in 2022 season
We are just under two weeks away from opening kickoff for the UNC football program as they host Florida A&M in Week 0 to begin the 2022 campaign. UNC enters this season with a little less pressure and hype after being ranked as a preseason Top 10 team a year ago. This year, they aren’t a Top 25 team and Mack Brown is hoping his team flies under the radar and can surprise some. On Monday, ESPN rolled out their annual ACC predictions for the upcoming season and while they don’t have the Tar Heels winning the Coastal Division, they have them...
Visit to Clemson this fall ‘a must’ for promising QB prospect
A promising young quarterback prospect -- a local product who now plays in the Peach State -- plans to get back to Clemson for a game this season. Gavin Owens, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound rising sophomore in (...)
NC State Fall Camp Gallery: First Day in Full Pads
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State held its first day in full pads earlier this week and allowed the media in for the opening portion of practice. With less than three weeks left to go before the start of the 2022 season opener against ECU, the Wolfpack is putting things in overdrive this upcoming week to prep for the Pirates.
Top-50 prospect ‘pictures’ himself playing for UNC
Class of 2023 forward TJ Power has been pretty quiet over the last few weeks and outside of naming a top-5, he hasn’t really gone super in-depth about his visits to Duke and North Carolina. The UNC basketball program hosted Power for a one-day official visit following the end of Peach Jam during the final week of July. He took a one-day official visit to Duke the following day. The Tar Heels have received some confidence in potential landing Power from 247Sports National Recruiting Director Eric Bossi. Recently Power went into some additional details regarding his visit to UNC. “Both visits surpassed the hype,”...
