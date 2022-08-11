Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics
Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Tamari
I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
bigislandvideonews.com
Stephen Pause Named Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Stephen Pause has been serving as the Acting Director for DPW over the past two months, following the departure of previous director Ikaika Rodenhurst. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has named Stephen Pause as the Director of the Department of Public Works. In...
Hawaii County Council: Big Island Voters Choose New Faces
Twenty-three candidates vied for two-year, nonpartisan seats on the Hawaii County Council in Saturday’s primary election. All nine districts had at least two candidates in the race except for District 7 where incumbent Rebecca Villegas ran unopposed. District 7 encompasses Central Kona and portions of South and North Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 15, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. around 5 mph in the afternoon. Kona High 1.5 feet 06:07 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:57 AM HST. Kawaihae High 1.6 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM...
bigislandnow.com
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
bigislandnow.com
Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary Seeks Help Relocating Dogs From Waimea Shelter
A Big Island nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of the island’s unwanted, rejected, abandoned, abused or otherwise neglected animals is looking for help to relocate dogs from one of its shelters. Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary is asking the public to assist with finding positive outcomes for dogs now housed...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Kanoelehua/Kekūanaōʻa Intersection in Hilo Open Again Following Traffic Accident
Update: Police reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, that the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa Street in Hilo is open again. They thanked the public for its patience. Original story: Big Island police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa...
The Flight Deal
Hawaiian Air: Los Angeles – Hilo, Hawaii (and vice versa). $246. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years for abusing his teen girlfriend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a domestic abuse incident involving his teenage girlfriend. Douglas Wayne Soares Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in March to four offenses, including first-degree assault and three counts of felony abuse of family or household members. “There...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
scoringlive.com
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, gun charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on several drug and gun charges, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. In April, Jordan Makaala Valente Kaneshiro, of Pahoa, pleaded guilty to seven felony offenses, including several counts of promoting a dangerous drug and ownership of possession of a firearm.
scoringlive.com
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani
Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
