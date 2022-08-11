MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was critically injured and a robbery suspect is dead after a violent confrontation in the street. According to police, Robbery Intervention Detail (RID) detectives spotted a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in the area of NW 62 Street and NW 17 Avenue. They pulled the driver over but he refused to get out of the vehicle, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. In an attempt to escape, the driver sped off, striking the detectives' vehicles. The officers gave chase. It came to an end near NW 62nd Street and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO