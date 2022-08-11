Read full article on original website
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
NBC San Diego
Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future
At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
3 Southern California cities among hardest hit by inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
ScienceBlog.com
Students describe two new species of scorpions
California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling...
California giving residents cash payments for inflation relief
woman showing moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) While the United States federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money at this time, some states, such as California, have stepped up to send residents more money during 2022.
Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million funding awarded by Department of Transportation to California for eight projects.
AOL Corp
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
