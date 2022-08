West Ham have agreed to sign the Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of £10.1m plus add-ons. The Germany international travelled to London to finalise personal terms on Tuesday and West Ham are hopeful of concluding the deal in time for Kehrer to be involved in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff against the Danish side Viborg on Thursday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO