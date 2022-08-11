BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.

