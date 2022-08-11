ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne

BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place

A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Police Department arrests two New Bedford men in stolen vehicle

“On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officer Jared WHITE observed a Mercury Sable operating on Stackhouse Street without its headlights on. In an effort to signal the operator of the Mercury to put their headlights on, Officer WHITE flashed his headlights at them. After the operator still failed to engage their headlights, Officer White attempted to negotiate a motor vehicle stop, at which time the Mercury fled down Rogers Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Fire Department battles fire on Marion Road

“On Monday morning at 3:13 a.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
travelawaits.com

16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail

Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
ABC6.com

Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
EXETER, RI
capecod.com

Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban

FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. As of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien said at...
FALMOUTH, MA

