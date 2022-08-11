Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
A condo in Hyannis that sold for $176,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $747,860. The average price per square foot was $453.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecod.com
Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne
BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
newbedfordguide.com
ARPA funding eligibility and guidelines for New Bedford artists now available
This week New Bedford Creative will begin introducing the means by which an unprecedented amount of support and funding will be made available to the City of New Bedford’s arts and culture purveyors and producers. As announced by Mayor Jon A. Mitchell at Hatch Street Studios in May 2022,...
Bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police respond to large melee, multiple stabbings in DCR parking lot
“Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place
A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department arrests two New Bedford men in stolen vehicle
“On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officer Jared WHITE observed a Mercury Sable operating on Stackhouse Street without its headlights on. In an effort to signal the operator of the Mercury to put their headlights on, Officer WHITE flashed his headlights at them. After the operator still failed to engage their headlights, Officer White attempted to negotiate a motor vehicle stop, at which time the Mercury fled down Rogers Street.
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department battles fire on Marion Road
“On Monday morning at 3:13 a.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the...
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
ABC6.com
Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
capecod.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. As of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien said at...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
