Top Speed
The Fire-Breathing Dodge Durango Hellcat Has Awoken Yet Again
Great news! The Dodge Durango Hellcat is back from the dead for the 2023 model year. This is due to the very strong demand for the bonkers midsize SUV that breathes fire for days. The Durango Hellcat was originally meant for just the 2021 model year only, but now it’s finally back. Whether it’s back for good or for only a limited time is still unknown, but we certainly hope that it’s here to stay.
Lightning Motorcycles Wants To Breach 250mph With Its New Electric Superbike
In 2011, Lightning Motorcycles took its LS-218 electric superbike to the prestigious Bonneville salt flats and set the world record for the fastest electric motorcycle. A lot of time has passed since then, and the record is no longer Lightning’s which is exactly what the US-based EV-maker is trying to change now.
Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future
Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
Will the new Lexus LFA have an Electric Manual Gearbox?
The rumors of the successor to the iconic Lexus LFA are plenty, though this new hint from Lexus engineers directly is the most unusual one yet. The direction of the future Lexus halo car is headed towards electrification, but those behind the project want drivers to feel as engaged and connected to the experience as possible.
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster - gallery
The 2023 Aston Martin V-12 Vantage Roadster follows in the footsteps of its coupe sibling. The last Aston Martin to get the company's twin-turbo V-12 engine. In this case, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 packs 690 hp and 555 lb-ft Like the fixed-head V-2 Vantage, the Roadster will be limited to...
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition
The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
2023 Honda HR-V Review: A Desirable Subcompact SUV With Few Flaws
The Honda HR-V is now into its third generation of production. With a complete refresh, the HR-V is back in a big way, in order to stay relevant in what is a fiercely competitive market. Ever since 2016, the HR-V has maintained impressive sales figures with over 700,000 units sold up to last month.
No Drama: The Future BMW M3 EV Will Be Revolutionary In Every Way
BMW’s performance division is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and we are months away from the launch of the M2 Coupe and its second M-specific car after the M1 supercar, the XM. The M2 Coupe will be the final full-fat M car before the subdivision embarks on the hybrid and full electrification journey. If that is true, the M3 EV will arrive sooner than we thought. But there is nothing to worry about because M boss, Frank Van Meel, has assured us that “it will always be an M3”, something ‘groundbreaking.’
LEAKED: Here’s The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Before You’re Supposed to See It
There’s no denying that the hype surrounding the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS is real. So real, in fact, that someone managed to leak the vehicle on Instagram way before its official launch. Porsche 993 Speedster By Gunterwerks Is The Ultimate Air-Cooled 911 Taken To The Extreme!. Is This...
2022 Hyundai Elantra N: Serious Thrills In A Small Package
Hyundai is aiming to make its “N” models as synonymous with sportiness as an “M” on a BMW or a “V” adorning a Cadillac, and the rush of new, performance-enhanced models from the automaker continues to grow. The Elantra N is the newest entrant into the “N” stable that closely competes with the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
BMW and Toyota’s Latest Partnership Could Reshape the Automotive Industry
With the increasing sales of battery-powered electric vehicles, the future of clean and green motoring is nearer than anticipated. However, a rare alternative to BEVs is hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars. But you know it, and I know it, the concept has been a big flop in the past. However, carmakers have been busy experimenting with the limits and possibilities that could be achieved with hydrogen power. Besides the two mainstream brands, Toyota and Hyundai, which have an edge in the market, it seems that BMW will follow the same path and launch its first mass-production hydrogen-powered SUV by the end of 2025. A report from Nikkei Asia confirms that the Bavarian automaker will take all the help needed from Toyota to fulfill what was once a dream.
Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs
We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
A Chevy Camaro RS EV Might Not be So Bad After All
With electrification happening all around us, many of our favorite automotive nameplates will either die or change dramatically to adapt to the electric future. Ford was the first among the big American three to do so with the Mustang Mach E, and Dodge is on the way to unveiling its first EV Muscle car.Naturally, Chevrolet joins wants to join the fray, and it seems the Corvette and Camaro names will be put on high-performance EVs like what happened with the Blazer. While the Chevy Camaro SS is still around, a Brazilian graphic designer that goes by Kleber Silva has reimagined the current Camaro RS as an EV.
Here’s Why The Nissan Ariya EV Is a Game Changer
The Nissan Leaf once was the most popular electric car in the world. Now, with the coming of its spiritual successor, the stunning Nissan Ariya, we are witnessing the dawn of a whole new era for the Japanese manufacturer we grew to love. As strange as it sounds, the Nissan Ariya EV could become a game-changer for Nissan.
