Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’
A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
US News and World Report
Signal Says Attackers May Have Accessed Phone Numbers of 1,900 Users
(Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month. The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-White House Pushes Three-Part Plan for Abortion Rights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cheered by a win in Kansas, where voters decisively rejected an abortion ban, and eyeing November midterms, the White House is promoting a new three-fold strategy to protect abortion rights, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, and it uses a different approach - reaching out to men.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Losses From Crypto Hacks Surged 60% to $1.9 Billion in Jan-July -Chainalysis
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Losses arising from cryptocurrency hacks jumped nearly 60% in the first seven months of the year to $1.9 billion, propelled by a surge in funds stolen from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to a blog post from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Tuesday. In the...
Twitter ordered to hand over data on fired executive to Musk in rare but partial win for Tesla boss
Twitter has been ordered to provide documents from one of its fired executives to Elon Musk in the social media company’s lawsuit, in a rare but partial win for the billionaire.Mr Musk’s lawyers had requested documents from 22 Twitter employees whom they said had data on the social media giant’s process of analysing “bot” accounts, but got the go ahead to receive data from only one of them.On Monday, Judge Kathleen St Jude McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to produce files from Kayvon Beykpour, the social media company’s former head of consumer products, who was...
US News and World Report
FBI, DHS Warn U.S. Law Enforcement of Threats After Trump Search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI and U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last week. DHS confirmed to Reuters it had sent a bulletin on Friday on the threats, but declined...
Comments / 0