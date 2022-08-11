Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures.
WLUC
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s. Three full days of...
Comments / 0