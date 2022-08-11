ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
HOUGHTON, MI
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
HOUGHTON, MI
