Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Iran Denies Involvement in Attack on Writer Salman Rushdie
An Iranian official Monday denied that Iran was involved in the attack on writer Salman Rushdie. However, the official sought to justify the attack in the country’s first public comments on the incident. The statement came from Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The comments came three...
Voice of America
High Drama at the India-Pakistan Border, Every Sundown
WAGAH, INDIA — Every sunset on the India-Pakistan border, crowds go wild, and soldiers goose-step in a chest-puffing theatrical ritual symbolizing the countries' antipathy 75 years after independence, but the display ends with a brisk, brotherly handshake. Several hours before the ceremony, enthusiastic spectators begin trickling into sitting areas...
Voice of America
Iran Denies Link to Rushdie Stabbing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied any Iranian involvement in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. A ministry spokesman told journalists that the Iran considers no one “deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters.”. Rushdie’s agent said Sunday that while the author faced a long recovery,...
Voice of America
2 Soldiers Killed in Fighting With Militants in SW Pakistan
Islamabad — An attack by militants in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province left two soldiers dead and six wounded, the military said Sunday. The military said in a statement that one of the wounded soldiers was an officer who was hurt during a heavy exchange of fire with fleeing attackers after their attack was repulsed. The militants were then chased into mountains in Khost province, it said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Affiliate Claims It Killed Four Russian Mercenaries in Mali
Al-Qaida's affiliate in Mali claimed Monday it had killed four mercenaries from Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, in an ambush around Bandiagara in central Mali. The media unit for Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), said in a statement its fighters clashed with the mercenaries Saturday in the...
Voice of America
At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Cairo Coptic Church
Cairo — Egypt's health ministry says that 41 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Coptic church in the densely populated Cairo suburb of Imbaba. Witnesses say the fire started following a short circuit in an air conditioning unit. People shouted and screamed as the fire...
Voice of America
Kuwait Names First Ambassador to Iran in Over Six Years
Kuwait City — Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said Sunday, more than six years after recalling its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016. Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian...
Voice of America
Afghan Women, Girls Face Drastic Disintegration of Rights
Afghan women and girls have seen the drastic disintegration of their rights and quality of life in the year since the Taliban took over after the U.S. withdrew all troops. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington, with Patsy Widakuswara contributing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention
Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
Voice of America
VOA Documentary: Fighting to Keep the Music Alive
Shams Sanam ran for his life after a phone call threatening to chop off his head. Musicians had no place in the new Afghanistan under the Taliban. The rabab player escaped to Pakistan but has found life difficult without an income or a support system. Malik Waqar Ahmed reports.
Voice of America
Syrian State Media Says 3 Killed in Israeli Attacks
Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military. State media said air defense forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartus. It said...
Voice of America
Scotland's Police Investigate Threat Made to JK Rowling After Rushdie Tweet
London — Scotland's police said Sunday they are investigating a report of an "online threat" made to the author JK Rowling after she tweeted her condemnation of the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. The Harry Potter creator said she felt "very sick" after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would "be OK."
Voice of America
Iraq's Garden of Eden Now 'Like a Desert'
Huwaizah Marshes, Iraq — To feed and cool his buffaloes, Hashem Gassed must cross 10 kilometers (6 miles) of sunburnt land in southern Iraq, where drought is devastating swathes of the mythical Mesopotamian Marshes. The reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden, Iraq's swamplands have been battered by...
Voice of America
In Tunisia, a New Fight for Press Freedom
TUNIS — Mohammed Yassine Jelassi remembers his prison days under Tunisia’s pre-revolution dictatorship, but mostly the heady ones a few years later — as a journalist covering the country’s 2011 revolt that kicked it out. “It was a dream to live it,” says Jelassi, president of...
Comments / 0