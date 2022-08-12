ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Washington Examiner

Trump FBI raid: 'Seven chances in 10' Donald gets indicted, former prosecutor says

It’s highly likely that former President Donald Trump will be indicted on federal charges after classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a former prosecutor. Andrew McCarthy, the former chief assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, noted he believes there are “7...
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

