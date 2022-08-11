ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Just Got A New Emergency Feature In Ottawa & Here's How It Works

Uber just announced a new safety feature that allows emergency responders to locate its cars in real-time during an emergency, and Ottawa is the first Canadian city to test out the technology. Uber, along with RapidSOS and the Ottawa Police, has launched a new emergency button feature that shares data...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Down Tomorrow & The Savings Will Be Worth The Wait

Drivers who can hold off until hump day to refill their tanks will be better off this week, thanks to an incoming drop in Ontario gas prices. Gas Wizard predicts that most of the province will see a decrease of 2 to 3 cents by Wednesday, bringing totals down to 163.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Kingston.
The CNE Is Starting This Week Despite A Safety Inspectors' Strike & Here's What That Means

An ongoing inspectors strike has forced the Canadian National Exhibition to reassure attendees that the fair's safety isn't compromised four days before its grand reopening. Concerns about the event first popped up on July 21, 2022, after negotiations between the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) broke down.
