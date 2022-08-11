Read full article on original website
Wyoming car crash leads to massive meth bust at California warehouse
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A California warehouse believed by investigators to house an active methamphetamine conversion site was raided earlier this month after a single-vehicle accident 1,100 miles away pointed them in the right direction. According to court documents, the Aug. 3 raid on the Santa Clara warehouse by...
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
Man flips car on Middlefield Road, walks way unharmed, officials say
A man driving on Middlefield Road is unharmed after flipping his vehicle over in a solo crash Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., bystanders reported hearing a loud crash. Directly in front of Best Price Furniture, between 1st and 2nd avenues on Middlefield Road, witnesses said they saw a vehicle flipped on its back, tires up. When this reporter drove by, the car was in the same position.
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle car crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Hollister area. The post Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]
Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
