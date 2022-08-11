Read full article on original website
Weekly COVID testing no longer required for unvaccinated Northwestern students, staff
Northwestern University has dropped its COVID testing requirement for students and staff prior to the 2022 - 2023 academic year. The change applies to those who are exempt from Northwestern’s vaccination mandate.
You’ve been taking your painkillers all wrong – simple trick makes them work faster
IF you're in pain, then you might be rushing to find a pill to pop. But experts have warned that the way you take painkillers could be having an impact on how fast your discomfort is banished. Medics in the US said that the way you're positioned could be the...
US News and World Report
Are High-Tech Blood Pressure Monitors Really Worth It?
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to taking your blood pressure at home, smart devices with lots of bells and whistles are no better than old-school monitors, which happen to cost much less. This is the main finding of a new study that compared high-tech devices...
US News and World Report
Cheaper Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Should Be in Stores by October, FDA Says
Cheaper Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Should Be in Stores by October, FDA Says. TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Affordable over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief to millions of Americans suffering from hearing loss by mid-October, under a landmark proposal just announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The...
