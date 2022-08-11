ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Are High-Tech Blood Pressure Monitors Really Worth It?

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to taking your blood pressure at home, smart devices with lots of bells and whistles are no better than old-school monitors, which happen to cost much less. This is the main finding of a new study that compared high-tech devices...
US News and World Report

Cheaper Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Should Be in Stores by October, FDA Says

Cheaper Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Should Be in Stores by October, FDA Says. TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Affordable over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief to millions of Americans suffering from hearing loss by mid-October, under a landmark proposal just announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The...
