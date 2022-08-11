Bridge City and University of Texas legend Steve Worster passed away August 13. Worster turned 73 in July. He had been battling health problems for several years. Worster helped lead Bridge City to a 3A State Championship in 1966 after reaching the title game in 1965. He rushed for 5422 yards during his career before going to Texas where he helped the Longhorns win two National Titles. He rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 career touchdowns as Texas won 30 consecutive games between 1968 and 1970. He was also fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1970.

