ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Daviess County, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]

A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
My 1053 WJLT

Popular Infant Swing Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Has Been Recalled

MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings have been recalled after an entanglement death happened. If you or anyone you know has had a child in the last decade, then you know what a popular brand 4Moms is. 4Moms is known of course for the MamaRoo infant swing that has taken social media by storm. I know I got wrapped up in the MamaRoo hype myself, it was on every single "baby registry must haves" list I could find online when I was trying to make my baby registry last year. I ended up even getting one at my baby shower and I was so excited!
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Toy Story#The Jackpot#Toy Collector Alert#Matchbox Cars#Lifestorage Com#Consumer Mall#Daviess
My 1053 WJLT

Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis

One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21

It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pixar
My 1053 WJLT

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion

Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville?

Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means that the iconic store, Spirit Halloween will be opening soon. This year has really flown by. It seems like yesterday, we were all counting down as the ball dropped to ring in 2022. In a little over two months, Halloween will be here. That means that you'll be seeing a lot of Halloween candy, decor, and costumes on the shelves at stores all across the Evansville area if you haven't already. One thing that has really taken off in the past few years is the popup Halloween store, Spirit Halloween...but when can we expect to see it opening up in Evansville this year?
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy