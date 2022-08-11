Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
Popular Infant Swing Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Has Been Recalled
MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings have been recalled after an entanglement death happened. If you or anyone you know has had a child in the last decade, then you know what a popular brand 4Moms is. 4Moms is known of course for the MamaRoo infant swing that has taken social media by storm. I know I got wrapped up in the MamaRoo hype myself, it was on every single "baby registry must haves" list I could find online when I was trying to make my baby registry last year. I ended up even getting one at my baby shower and I was so excited!
IN THIS ARTICLE
I spent the weekend driving through much of Kentucky (I live in a neighbouring state) and didn’t see a single KFC. Is there something you guys aren’t telling the rest of us?
Plenty of better chicken in the commonwealth anyways 🤷♂️. You know how Dominos just pulled out of Italy, or Taco Bell not being popular in Mexico? It's like that. INDI'S!!!!!
20 Foods That Make Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Residents Happy
Most of us love to eat. Food, and the art of preparing food, are something that we all have in common. Food is a central part of our social gatherings and brings us together around a table to share and communicate with family and friends. Food makes us all happy...
Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis
One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21
It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
These Kentucky Attractions Are Millions of Years Old…With One Exception [VIDEOS]
The Commonwealth of Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday in 2022. When I was a kid, I always took great pride that we made it into the "top 15." I was also a little disappointed that we DIDN'T make it into the original 13 colonies, but Mom explained that we WERE; it's just that Kentucky was part of Virginia.
Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion
Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville?
Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means that the iconic store, Spirit Halloween will be opening soon. This year has really flown by. It seems like yesterday, we were all counting down as the ball dropped to ring in 2022. In a little over two months, Halloween will be here. That means that you'll be seeing a lot of Halloween candy, decor, and costumes on the shelves at stores all across the Evansville area if you haven't already. One thing that has really taken off in the past few years is the popup Halloween store, Spirit Halloween...but when can we expect to see it opening up in Evansville this year?
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0