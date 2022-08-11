ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, WV

WOWK 13 News

It’s Five O’clock Somewhere on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s all sponge cakes, strumming on a six-string and wasting away in Margaritaville on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics. Before the Jimmy Buffett references, in Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to State Treasurer Riley Moore about how major financial institutions are boycotting the fossil fuel industries. State Director […]
CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
City
Kermit, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Pineville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Logan, WV
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
#The Old White Course
thelevisalazer.com

NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS

Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
woay.com

Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
herdzone.com

Marshall Announces Reorganization of Leadership Team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Wednesday a reorganization of his leadership team, including the creation of an executive committee and promotions among senior staff members. "We have spent the last five months learning about the people and policies that make us special," Spears...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
Mingo Messenger

Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival

Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

