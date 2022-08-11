Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Five O’clock Somewhere on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s all sponge cakes, strumming on a six-string and wasting away in Margaritaville on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics. Before the Jimmy Buffett references, in Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to State Treasurer Riley Moore about how major financial institutions are boycotting the fossil fuel industries. State Director […]
Five Finger Death Punch coming to West Virginia with Brantley Gilbert
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The rock band Five Finger Death Punch will join forces with country star Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour. The tour will bring the acts together in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, November 19, at the Charleston Coliseum. The two acts collaborated on the song “Blue On Black” in 2019 […]
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Hangin’ with the Herd’ – embrace the Payne
The Payne brothers have been battling on the field together since they were just little kids.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia
(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
wymt.com
Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Basketball 2010 Elisha Justice and former Buckhorn star Peggy Gay have been named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Justice won a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010 and was named Sweet 16 MVP. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS
Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
woay.com
Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
herdzone.com
Marshall Announces Reorganization of Leadership Team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Wednesday a reorganization of his leadership team, including the creation of an executive committee and promotions among senior staff members. "We have spent the last five months learning about the people and policies that make us special," Spears...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival
Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 0