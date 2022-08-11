Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA
For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
Báez follows the bouncing ball -- right to his bat
From magical tags to circus catches, Javier Báez can do just about anything on a baseball field. Even hitting 92 mph sliders off the bounce, apparently. During the ninth inning of Cleveland's 4-1 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday, the Tigers shortstop swatted an 0-2 slider from Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase that hit the ground right in front of home plate into center field.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Ashcraft earns 8th quality start after 4th-inning HR
CINCINNATI -- Before the season opened, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were the highly touted prospects opening the season in the Reds rotation while Graham Ashcraft began 2022 at Triple-A Louisville. Of the three rookies, Ashcraft has enjoyed the most consistent season and seems to be getting better. Although he...
India recounts harrowing airlift after Field of Dreams HBP
CINCINNATI -- Over 209 games over his first two seasons in the Major Leagues, Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been hit by a pitch 32 times. India usually shakes off the soreness when it happens, but that was not possible on Thursday vs. the Cubs during the Field of Dreams Game in Iowa after he was hit on the leg by a pitch.
Servais emotional after 500th win as manager
ARLINGTON -- Scott Servais emerged from the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Friday drenched in ice water, his hair haggard and his smile wide. His players had just given him a Gatorade bath after a 6-2 win over the Rangers, a celebratory recognition of the Mariners manager earning his 500th career win.
McKenzie sunk by two solo shots as winning streak ends
TORONTO -- The win streak came to an end, but neither the Guardians nor starter Triston McKenzie have much reason to lose sleep over it. Aided by McKenzie’s strong 6 2/3 innings of work, Cleveland kept it close until the end, dropping Saturday’s matchup 2-1 to the Blue Jays to snap a streak of six consecutive victories.
White shows winning value in Rogers Centre debut
TORONTO -- After Mitch White walked the first batter he faced Saturday on four straight balls, he proceeded to throw ball five, ball six and ball seven. By the time he found the strike zone with his eighth pitch of the game, the Rogers Centre crowd rewarded him with a sarcastic cheer, ready to watch another early disappointment on the heels of Friday’s 8-0 clunker. Instead of sinking, though, White found a way to keep his team above water.
Acuña exits after strong day, but won't see IL time
MIAMI -- There’s no panic button in sight for the Braves just yet. Despite Ronald Acuña Jr. exiting Game 2 of Atlanta’s doubleheader at loanDepot park in the seventh inning on Saturday night, neither manager Brian Snitker nor Acuña are worried that the star right fielder will be out of action for an extended period of time.
First-base starter a balancing act for Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins were swept by the Braves in the first split doubleheader in loanDepot park history on Saturday. By dropping decisions of 5-2 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2, Miami has scored three runs or fewer in 14 straight games -- the longest streak in MLB since the 1979 Cubs.
Tromp romps in Braves debut, guides G1 win
MIAMI -- Chadwick Tromp announced his presence in Atlanta’s lineup with authority on Saturday afternoon, with three hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 Game 1 win at loanDepot park. Not only did Tromp show off at the plate, but he and southpaw Kyle Muller utilized consistent...
