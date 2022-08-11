Read full article on original website
PD: Harlingen suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at […]
PD: Man wanted for discharging weapon
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm. Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court. He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree […]
Brownsville Fire EMS undergo life-saving training
The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency. "It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.
Mission Man Charged In Traffic Death Of McAllen Motorcyclist
A Mission man has been charged following the 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in McAllen earlier this week. McAllen police arrested 28-year-old Joel Bello Galindo, who was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of negligent homicide. McAllen police say Galindo was driving an SUV that investigators determined struck a motorcycle on South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road Tuesday night.
PD: Man wanted for robbing convenience store
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for robbery and failure to identify himself. Ricardo Villarreal, 38, is accused of a robbery that occurred at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 7 at a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83. According […]
Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say
A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2. Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene...
Second arrest made in theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money. An arrest warrant was issued for...
Man accused of shooting and killing two dogs, charged and out of jail
A McAllen man accused of shooting two dogs in Palmhurst Wednesday is out of jail. Donald Guthrie was released Thursday, according to Hidalgo County jail records. Guthrie is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. The shooting remains under investigation.
Two More Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
Punishments have been handed down against two more people who admitted to their role in the murder of a Laguna Heights man almost three years ago. 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera had been found in his trailer home in early October 2019 with his head nearly cut off from deep neck lacerations.
Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD. Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal. Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
PD: Man wanted for stealing car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a vehicle. According to police, a man stole a 2021 gray GMC Yukon on July 8 at the 2900 block of Southmost. Surveillance footage from the location captured an image of the subject driving away […]
Mission man charged in fatal motorcycle collision
A 28-year-old Mission man is behind bars for his alleged role in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead. Joel Bello Galindo was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with the collision, according to the McAllen Police Department. McAllen police responded to a collision between a motorcycle...
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say
PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
3 suspects sentenced in connection with 2019 Port Isabel murder
A judge handed down sentences for three people involved in a 2019 murder in Port Isabel. Nelson Orona and Gloria Rueles Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder charges and sentenced to 38 and 30 years in prison, respectively. Both individuals were accused of murdering 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera after his body...
