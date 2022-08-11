Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Annette O'Toole Shares BTS Photo from the Set of ‘Virgin River’ Season 5
As if we weren't already anxious for more episodes of Virgin River, our favorite stars from the series keep sharing more behind-the-scenes shots from the set of season 5. The latest to tease fans is Annette O'Toole (AKA Hope McCrea on the series), who posted a snap featuring a few of her female co-stars on the romantic drama.
purewow.com
A Familiar Guest Host Has Returned to ‘Live’ (& Fans Are Thrilled)
We spotted a very familiar face on one of the latest episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ali Wentworth, who has offered her co-hosting talents to the talk show on numerous occasions, returned to the series once again amid Kelly Ripa's absence. Wentworth's return was marked on the official...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Friends Are Pissed About Their New Destination Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s friends are annoyed that they are expected to drop everything and travel to Savannah, Georgia, at their own expense to celebrate the couple's love when they could have all easily stayed in Los Angeles.“LA has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah) for the big bash this weekend,” sources tell Radar. “Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey...
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family said. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.” Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”
purewow.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Truly Transformed into Morticia Addams in New ‘Wednesday’ Cast Photo
Netflix is sharing a sneak peek of Tim Burton’s all-new The Addams Family adaptation, and it’s safe to say he totally nailed it. Vanity Fair obtained exclusive rights to the first “family” photos from the upcoming eight-episode series, titled Wednesday. The pics (see them here) feature a never-before-seen glimpse of the brand-new actors, who are nearly unrecognizable in their classic Addams Family garb.
In Entertainment: Ezra Miller Enters Treatment, an Apology for the 1973 Oscars & more
Today on Between Bells, Baker Machado and Hena Doba break down the trending stories in entertainment including Ezra Miller, the embattled "The Flash" star, who is seeking treatment for their mental health and a long overdue apology to Sacheen Lightfeather for the 1973 Oscars.
purewow.com
Notorious Princess Diana Interview Clip Is Being Used in New Documentary Despite Prince William’s Former Protests
The new HBO documentary, The Princess, chronicles the royal life (and post-royal life) of Princess Diana. The film features old interviews and footage of the late Princess of Wales, giving viewers an inside look into her world. But apparently, there was a certain clip included in the documentary that doesn’t have the stamp of approval from Diana’s son, Prince William.
intheknow.com
Toddler asks mom to ‘listen to [her] words’ in an adorable effort to establish personal boundaries
Viewers are commending this TikTok parent for fostering her daughter’s independence after the toddler calmly told her to “listen to my words” in an effort to establish boundaries. TikToker Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is an LA-based mom, wife, and content creator who posts funny and relatable parenting videos...
Wolfgang Petersen, director of Das Boot and Air Force One, dies aged 81
German film-maker was known for action and suspense thrillers, including In the Line of Fire, Outbreak and The Perfect Storm
34 Celebs Who Flaunted Their Wealth In The Face Of The Coming Recession That Prove Just How Out Of Touch They Are
If I see one more private jet while I'm doing my morning IG doom-scroll on the bus...
Tatiana Maslany Holds Court in Rosetta Getty Bandeau and Skirt for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ L.A. Premiere
Tatiana Maslany had a standout fashion moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”. On Monday, the actress walked the red carpet of the El Capitan Theatre in a Rosetta Getty two-piece leather set that showed off her midriff. The look, which was from the label’s pre-fall 2022 collection, was complete with matching gloves. She styled her blond hair in a ponytail and kept her bangs down.
New K-pop festival planned for Rose Bowl in October
KAMP Los Angeles will feature performances from Monsta X, Kai, Super Junior, BamBam, Jeon Somi and more.
These 42 Funny Tweets By Women Are Piss-Your-Pants Level Hysterical
"By age 30 you should have a few stock market crashes, one 9/11, and a multi-year pandemic under your belt."
Dad shows off genius hack to fill up giant paddling pool without turning on hose in heatwave
FILLING up a paddling pool can be time consuming - especially if you haven't got a hose to hand. But one savvy dad named Nick has been branded a "genius" after sharing his clever and rather innovative technique to TikTok. Taking to the social media platform, Nick shared a short...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
purewow.com
Viola Davis Set to Play Villainous New Character in Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel
New casting alert! Viola Davis has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. And fortunately, we’ll see another side of the Oscar-winning actress because she’ll be playing the role of a sinister character. The exciting news was announced on...
purewow.com
Reese Witherspoon Goes on a Dinner Date with Daughter Ava (& They Look Like Twins)
For her latest dinner date, Reese Witherspoon didn't take her husband, Jim Toth. Instead, she chose to bring along her eldest child, Ava Phillippe (22), and documented the moment with a series of photos on her Instagram. The Legally Blonde actress, 46, shared the slideshow to her account, writing, “Love...
purewow.com
Prince Harry’s Overalls Steal the Show in Newly Resurfaced Throwback Photos
Prepare to take a walk down memory lane with these rare throwback photos of Princess Diana and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Three old pictures of the royal family recently resurfaced, which were taken back in 1986 when William was 4 and Harry was 1 (almost 2). The pics feature the trio riding a pony named Smokey on the grounds of Highgrove House (one of Prince Charles’s residences).
Woman Replies to Backlash Over Adding Butter to Boyfriend's Food: 'Chill'
"I respect him way too much to actually do anything that would hurt him," clarified the woman in a follow-up video.
