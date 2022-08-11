Read full article on original website
British Student Gored by 2,000-Lb Bison in South Dakota Forced to Fly Home Amid Recovery
The 19-year-old British student who was left paralyzed after a Bison attacked her while visiting South Dakota has been forced to fly back to the UK after her insurance company halted financial support. The student, Amelia “Mia” Dean, has been in a US hospital since June 16th. But today (Aug...
Where can Colorado teachers afford to buy a home?
Colorado teachers earning average salaries can afford to buy fewer than a fifth of the homes in their school districts — and homeownership is more out of reach in districts with higher wages. But raising wages alone won’t fix the problem, according to a new report from the Keystone Policy Center that says the government needs to consider new housing policies to help teachers and other middle-income public sector workers live where they...
